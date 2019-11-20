20 Nov 2019
@Cora_Griffin_
, @NurhanAbbud
, #BJUI
, #PCSM
, #ProstateCancer
, aotw 20-11-19
, Article of the Week
, Infographics
, matched case analysis
, progression-free survival
, prostatectomy
, PSA persistence
, salvage radiotherapy
, visual abstract
by Nurhan Abbud and Cora Griffin
Visual abstract: The impact of PSA persistence after RP on the efficacy of salvage radiotherapy in patients with primary N0 PCa
30 views
See more infographics
Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.