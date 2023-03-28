BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2023
American influence on Global Urology: The Good, the Bad and the Indifferent
Sunday, April 30th 2:00 – 5.00 PM
Room N427 AB, McCormick Place Convention Centre North Building
Session 1 CHAIRS: Joe Philip, Nikita Bhatt
|1405–1445
|Ureteric Stones: Medical Expulsive therapy – Is the Jury still out?
Dr. Necole Streeper, Associate Professor of Urology, Penn State Health, PA, USA
Mr Angus Luk, Consultant Urological Surgeon, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
|1445–1510
|Shockwave Lithotripsy for Renal & Ureteric stones: Cometh the hour Cometh the Norm: Post Covid Change in Clinical practice.
Mr. Joe Philip, (BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker). Consultant Urological Surgeon, Bristol Urological Institute, UK
|1510–1535
|Afternoon tea
Session 2 CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Alan McNeill, Michael Gorin
|1535–1630
|PSA Screening: Proactive or Counterproductive?
Dr. Sigrid Carlsson, Assistant Attending Epidemiologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, USA
Professor Hashim Ahmed, (BJUI Sponsored speaker). Chair of Urology, Imperial College, London, UK
Dr. Renu Eapen, (BJUI Sponsored USANZ speaker). Consultant Urologist, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Victoria, Australia
|1630–1640
|Summary presentation
Professor Hashim Ahmed, Chair of Urology, Imperial College, London
Session 3 CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Helen O’Connell, Michael Gorin
|1640–1700
|The 10 most important US contributions to Urology
Dr. Nikita Bhatt, East of England Higher Specialist Trainee & BAUS Sponsored AUA Leadership Retreat Nominee, UK
|1700-1705
|BJUI Americas Award for authors based in The Americas presented by Alan McNeill, Chair BJU International
|1705-1900
|BJUI Reception