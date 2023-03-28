BAUS – BJUI – USANZ Joint Session at AUA 2023

Session 1 CHAIRS: Joe Philip, Nikita Bhatt



1405–1445 Ureteric Stones: Medical Expulsive therapy – Is the Jury still out? Dr. Necole Streeper, Associate Professor of Urology, Penn State Health, PA, USA Mr Angus Luk, Consultant Urological Surgeon, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

1445–1510 Shockwave Lithotripsy for Renal & Ureteric stones: Cometh the hour Cometh the Norm: Post Covid Change in Clinical practice. Mr. Joe Philip, (BJUI Sponsored BAUS speaker). Consultant Urological Surgeon, Bristol Urological Institute, UK

1510–1535 Afternoon tea

Session 2 CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Alan McNeill, Michael Gorin



1535–1630 PSA Screening: Proactive or Counterproductive? Dr. Sigrid Carlsson, Assistant Attending Epidemiologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, USA Professor Hashim Ahmed, (BJUI Sponsored speaker). Chair of Urology, Imperial College, London, UK Dr. Renu Eapen, (BJUI Sponsored USANZ speaker). Consultant Urologist, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Victoria, Australia

1630–1640 Summary presentation Professor Hashim Ahmed, Chair of Urology, Imperial College, London

Session 3 CHAIRS: Jo Cresswell, Helen O’Connell, Michael Gorin



1640–1700 The 10 most important US contributions to Urology Dr. Nikita Bhatt, East of England Higher Specialist Trainee & BAUS Sponsored AUA Leadership Retreat Nominee, UK

1700-1705 BJUI Americas Award for authors based in The Americas presented by Alan McNeill, Chair BJU International