Can you describe what is happening?

The patient is undergoing a urethroplasty with a penile skin flap. A midline longitudinal incision has been made with a penile skin island created. The urethra has been mobilised and opened on the dorsal aspect (left-hand image). The skin island has then been sutured over the corpora cavernosa before suturing to the left urethral mucosal margin and catheter insertion (middle image). The skin island is then rotated over the opened urethra and the right margin is closed (right-hand image).

This dorsal flap technique represents a technical modification to the Orandi one-stage ventral urethroplasty (for more details please refer to the full text in the BJUI).