1. This patient has a paratesticular sarcoma. What operation are they undergoing?

2. What are the boundaries of the resection?

Show answer

The resection is of the hemiscrotum including the previous scar (seen in image A). The boundaries are the median scrotal raphe medially, Buck’s fascia at the base of the penis, the inguinal ligament and the fascia lata overlying the femoral vessels.