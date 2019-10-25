A (robotic) radical prostatectomy has been performed. The specimen is being painted (inked) in preparation.

What operation has been performed and what is being done?

What does NeuroSAFE stand for and what is it?

NeuroSAFE stands for neurovascular structure-adjacent frozen section examination. It is a frozen section examination of the specimen at the time of nerve-sparing surgery to ensure the margin is clear and allow wider excision if necessary.