2. How is It graded?

Reflux is graded according to severity from grade I (mild) to grade V (severe):

I – urine flows into one or both ureters but does not reach the kidney

II – urine flows to kidney but does not cause renal pelvis dilatation

III – mild to moderate dilatation of the ureter and renal pelvis

IV – ureter, renal pelvis and calyces are dilated

V – Severe dilatation of the ureters, renal pelvis and calyces.