Podcast: Second line treatment options of erectile dysfunction

Part of the BJUI/BURST podcast series

Mr Rammah Mohammed Ali Abdlbagi, a Urology SHO at Northampton General Hospital in the UK, discusses second-line treatment options for erectile dysfunction based on the BJUI Knowledge module and NICE’s clinical summary.

He is part of BURST urology. British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.

 

