Video abstract: Teaching robotic cystectomy

The aim of this work is to provide the first clinical validation of the European Association of Urology Robotic Urology Section (ERUS) curriculum for training in robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion (iRARC).

Romain Diamand, Frederiek D’Hondt, Georges Mjaess, Teddy Jabbour, Paolo Dell’Oglio, Alessandro Larcher, Marco Moschini, Thierry Quackels, Alexandre Peltier, Gregoire Assenmacher, Peter Wiklund, Alberto Breda, Filippo Turri, Ruben De Groote, Alexandre Mottrie, Thierry Roumeguere, Simone Albisinni, on behalf of the ERUS Educational Working Group, the Junior ERUS/EAU-YAU Robotic Surgery Working Group and the EAU-YAU Urothelial Carcinoma Working Group