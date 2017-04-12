Article of the Week: Safety, reliability and accuracy of small renal tumour biopsies: results from a multi-institution registry

Rate this article:















106 views

Every week the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.



In addition to the article itself, there is an accompanying editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community. This blog is intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Safety, reliability and accuracy of small renal tumour biopsies: results from a multi-institution registry

Patrick O. Richard * , † , Michael A. S. Jewett *, Simon Tanguay ‡ , Olli Saarela § , Zhihui Amy Liu § , F r ed eric Pouliot ¶ , Anil Kapoor **, Ricardo Rendon †† and Antonio Finelli *

*Departments of Surgery and Surgical Oncology, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network and the University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada, † Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Sherbrooke, Universit e de Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, QC, Canada, ‡ Department of Surgery, Division of Urology, McGill University Health Center, McGill University, Montreal § Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, ¶ Universit e Laval, Centre de Recherche du Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Qu e bec, Qu e bec **Department of Surgery, Division of Urology, McMaster University, Hamilton and †† QEII Health Sciences Centre, Department of Urology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS, Canada