This image shows the different types of nerve spare that can be performed at radical prostatectomy. The authors of the paper present an updated algorithm for incremental nerve spare based on MRI imaging.

2. What are the planes of dissection?

Show answer

The planes of dissection are as follows:

1. Grade 1 NS: intrafascial dissection, in which all LPF layers are spared by entering a plane just lateral to the prostatic pseudocapsule, in between the peri-prostatic veins and the prostate.

2. Grade 2 NS: inter-fascial dissection carried out immediately outside the layer of the prostatic pseudocapsule or perivenous plane.

3. Grade 3 NS: inter-fascial dissection through the outer compartment of the LPF, leaving the most external layer of the LPF in situ.

4. Grade 4 NS: extrafascial dissection, with a wide excision of the LPF.