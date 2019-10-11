This patient has a cT2 renal tumour. What has happened between Image 1 (left) and Image 2 (right) and what might have caused this?

Show answer

The patient has been treated with 2 months of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (axitinib). This has caused obvious size reduction of the tumour to potentially allow a partial nephrectomy which had not previously been felt to be possible. [note: if responding then treatment was continued for 6 months to cause further tumour shrinkage; 17% shrinkage overall in this series and 89% partial nephrectomy rate).