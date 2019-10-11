BJUI at the Indonesian Urological Association Annual Scientific Meeting

Rate this article:















18 views

The Indonesian Urological Association Annual Scientific meeting was held at The Golden Tulip Hotel, Banjarmasin – 3-5 October 2019.

The main conference was preceded by pre-congress workshops at the University of Indonesia Medical Education and Research Institute (IMERI) in Jakarta.

These workshops included microsurgery in urology with hands on sessions; advanced lower urinary tract endourology featuring four case discussions and a Q&A session; and advanced ultrasonography including hands on sessions and video quizzes.

The main congress included a programme of plenary sessions and workshops/masterclasses. There were international guest speakers from USA, Australia, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong. The BJUI, SUI, UAA, EAU and USANZ had sponsored joint sessions. The plenary sessions included oncology, functional urology, LUTS, andrology, and paediatric urology.

The BJUI sponsored a free Masterclass on muscle-invasive bladder cancer, facilitated by Professor David Gillat and given by Mr Brian Chaplin from the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation trust in the UK.

Masterclass with Consultant Urologist Mr Brian Chaplin

Furthermore, the BJUI held a plenary lecture entitled: High Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer : The Promise of New Therapies by Consultant Urologist Miss Jo Cresswell, also from the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation trust in the UK.

The conference also featured the increasingly popular 10 and 5 Km Uroruns and a Urowalk starting at 6 and 7am on the Saturday morning.