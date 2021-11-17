Blog - Latest News
You are here: / / Podcast: Comparing outcomes of transperineal to transrectal prostate biopsies...

Podcast: Comparing outcomes of transperineal to transrectal prostate biopsies performed under local anaesthesia

/0 Comments/in /by

Part of the BURST/BJUI podcast series

John Hayes is a Urology Clinical Research Fellow at the Lister Hospital, UK
@hayesjdb
The article, published in BJUI Compass, compares and reviews the outcomes of transperineal prostate biopsies with transrectal biopsies performed under local anaesthesia. A review of the relevant published literature is presented.
More podcasts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2021 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.
Neuroendocrine cells in prostate cancer correlate with poor outcomes: A systematic...