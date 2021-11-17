Podcast: Comparing outcomes of transperineal to transrectal prostate biopsies performed under local anaesthesia
Part of the BURST/BJUI podcast series
John Hayes is a Urology Clinical Research Fellow at the Lister Hospital, UK
@hayesjdb
The article, published in BJUI Compass, compares and reviews the outcomes of transperineal prostate biopsies with transrectal biopsies performed under local anaesthesia. A review of the relevant published literature is presented.
