Podcast: NICE Guidance on urinary incontinence in neurological disease

Eunice Ter Zuling is a core surgical trainee in South Yorkshire, UK and BURST member. Here she discusses the NICE guidance on urinary incontinence in neurological disease, published in 2021 (https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/cg148). To contribute a podcast please go to bursturology.com/opportunities.

British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.