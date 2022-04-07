Podcast: NICE Guidance on urinary incontinence in neurological disease
Part of the BURST/BJUI podcast series
Eunice Ter Zuling is a core surgical trainee in South Yorkshire, UK and BURST member. Here she discusses the NICE guidance on urinary incontinence in neurological disease, published in 2021 (https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/cg148). To contribute a podcast please go to bursturology.com/opportunities.
British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.
