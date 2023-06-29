Blog - Latest News
Podcast: Radiological features characterising indeterminate testes masses: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Part of the BJUI/BURST podcast series

Dr Eunice Ter Zuling is a Urology registrar based in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Twitter: @EuniceZuling

In this podcast she discusses the BJUI paper: Radiological features characterising indeterminate testes masses: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Eunice is part of BURST urology. British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.

 

