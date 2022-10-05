Podcast from BJUI Knowledge: bladder function after in utero myelomeningocele repair
Paediatric urologist Antonio Macedo, author of e-learning module Postnatal bladder function after in utero repair of myelomeningocele: a literature review talks to Stephen Griffin.
