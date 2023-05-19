Blog - Latest News
Podcast from BJUI Knowledge: Chemoradiation for bladder preservation

Oncologist Yee Pei Song talks to Mike Leveridge about her module Does the use of chemoradiation enable preservation of the bladder in bladder cancer?

BJUI Knowledge: The CPD portal for urologists

Comprehensive, trustworthy and easy to use e-learning platform for trainees, residents, consultants and all specialising in urology.

Accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh and the College of Surgeons of Hong Kong.
Approved by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

BJUI Knowledge is evidence-based, fully referenced and peer reviewed to ensure academic, scientific and editorial validity.

