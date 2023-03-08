Podcast from BJUI Knowledge: Treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma

Medical oncologist, Aly-Khan Lalani, and editor, Mike Leveridge, talk about the evolution of treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

BJUI Knowledge: The CPD portal for urologists

Comprehensive, trustworthy and easy to use e-learning platform for trainees, residents, consultants and all specialising in urology.

Accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh and the College of Surgeons of Hong Kong.

Approved by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

BJUI Knowledge is evidence-based, fully referenced and peer reviewed to ensure academic, scientific and editorial validity.