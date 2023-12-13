Podcast: NICE guidelines on LUTS in men
Part of the BJUI/BURST podcast series
Arman Zachariah Chacko is in the second year of core surgical training in the Southwest Peninsula Deanery, UK.
In this podcast Arman summarises the NICE guidelines on lower urinary tract symptoms in men, published in 2010 and updated in 2015: www.nice.org.uk/guidance/cg97.
He is part of BURST urology. British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audits and research which can improve patient care.