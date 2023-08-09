Blog - Latest News
You are here: / / Podcast: NICE guidelines on UTIs in patients aged 16 and older

Podcast: NICE guidelines on UTIs in patients aged 16 and older

/0 Comments/by

Part of the BJUI/BURST podcast series

Miss Srushti Bhat is a Urology-themed CT2 in the East Midlands and a BURST member.

Twitter: @dr_srushti

In this podcast she discusses the updated NICE guidance on UTIs in patients aged 16 and over.

Srushti is part of BURST urology. British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.
The role of localised prostate cancer treatment in renal transplant patients:...Adverse events related to accessory devices used during ureteroscopy: Findings...