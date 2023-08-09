Podcast: NICE guidelines on UTIs in patients aged 16 and older

Miss Srushti Bhat is a Urology-themed CT2 in the East Midlands and a BURST member.

Twitter: @dr_srushti

In this podcast she discusses the updated NICE guidance on UTIs in patients aged 16 and over.

Srushti is part of BURST urology. British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.