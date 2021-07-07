Blog - Latest News
You are here: / / Podcast: The IDENTIFY Study

Podcast: The IDENTIFY Study

/0 Comments/in /by

Part of the BURST/BJUI podcast series

Podcast:  The IDENTIFY Study: The investigation and detection of urological neoplasia in patients referred with suspected urinary tract cancer; a multicentre observational study 

Mr Sinan Khadhouri is a Specialty Registrar in Urology in the East of Scotland and currently doing his PhD at the University of Aberdeen. He is also the co-vice chair of BURST and the lead trainee on IDENTIFY.

Read the full article
More podcasts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2021 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.
Definitive Radiotherapy for Extracranial Oligoprogressive Metastatic Renal Cell...