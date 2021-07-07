Part of the BURST/BJUI podcast series

Podcast: The IDENTIFY Study: The investigation and detection of urological neoplasia in patients referred with suspected urinary tract cancer; a multicentre observational study

Mr Sinan Khadhouri is a Specialty Registrar in Urology in the East of Scotland and currently doing his PhD at the University of Aberdeen. He is also the co-vice chair of BURST and the lead trainee on IDENTIFY.