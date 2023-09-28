Video abstract: clinical trial protocol of the LUNAR study

Blog - Latest News
LUNAR: a randomized Phase 2 study of 177Lutetium-PSMA Neoadjuvant to Ablative Radiotherapy for Oligorecurrent Prostate Cancer (clinical trial protocol)

The aim of this study is to assess the efficacy of 177Lu-PNT2002, a novel radiolabelled small molecule that binds with high affinity to prostate-specific membrane antigen, in combination with stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) to all sites of metastasis, vs SBRT alone, in men with oligorecurrent metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Ting Martin MaJohannes CzerninCarol FelixRejah AlanoHolly WilhalmeLuca ValleMichael L. SteinbergMagnus DahlbomRobert E. ReiterMatthew B. RettigMinsong CaoJeremie CalaisAmar U. Kishan

