Video abstract: Is low-dose tadalafil better than tamsulosin?

The aim of this work is to ascertain whether low-dose tadalafil (5 mg) is more efficient than tamsulosin (0.4 mg) in facilitating calculus expulsion in those receiving extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy for solitary upper urinary tract calculi.

Madhuri Evangeline Sadanala, Anuj Deep Dangi, Geetha Rajendran, Antonisamy Balavendra, Subramanian Annadurai, Rajiv Paul Mukha, J. Chandra Singh, Antony Devasia and Santosh Kumar