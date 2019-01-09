logo


Article of the week: RS‐RARP vs standard RARP: it’s time for critical appraisal

0
09 Jan 2019
, , , ,
by Admin

Rate this article:

Article of the week: RS‐RARP vs standard RARP: it’s time for critical appraisal




  •

156 views

Every week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there are two accompanying editorials written by prominent members of the urological community. These are intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation. There is also a podcast by one of our Resident Podcasters describing the article.

If you only have time to read one article this week, it should be this one.

Retzius‐sparing robot‐assisted radical prostatectomy (RS‐RARP) vs standard RARP: it’s time for critical appraisal

Thomas Stonier*, Nick Simson*, John Davisand Ben Challacombe

 

*Department of Urology, Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow, Urology Centre, Guy s Hospital, London, UK and Department of Urology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

 

Since robot‐assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) started to be regularly performed in 2001, the procedure has typically followed the original retropubic approach, with incremental technical improvements in an attempt to improve outcomes. These include the running Van‐Velthoven anastomosis, posterior reconstruction or ‘Rocco stitch’, and cold ligation of the Santorini plexus/dorsal vein to maximise urethral length. In 2010, Bocciardi’s team in Milan proposed a novel posterior or ‘Retzius‐sparing’ RARP (RS‐RARP), mirroring the classic open perineal approach. This allows avoidance of supporting structures, such as the puboprostatic ligaments, endopelvic fascia, and Santorini plexus, preserving the normal anatomy as much as possible and limiting damage that may contribute to improved postoperative continence and erectile function. There has been much heralding of the excellent functional outcomes in both the medical and the lay press, but as yet no focus or real mention of any potential downsides of this new technique.

Table 1: Published comparisons of RS-RARP vs standard RARP

Read more Articles of the week

 

Join the Discussion

*

Please note that all submitted comments will be reviewed by the BJUI Web Team before they are considered for publishing on the site. Comments may take up to 48 hours to go live. If you have made a comment which has not appeared live after this time and you wish to discuss this matter further, please contact us.


BJUI Social Media

Twitter YouTubeFacebook

 

 

 

Featured Video

Video: Cognitive training for technical and non‐technical skills in robotic surgery: a randomised controlled trial
Click here for more

Picture of the Week

Test yourself against our experts with our picture quiz.

Take the Picture Quiz

BJUI on Twitter


logo


British Association of Urological Surgeons

Caribbean Urological Society

Hong Kong Urological Society

Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand

Urological Society of India

Irish Society of Urology

The Swiss Continence Foundation

IC Urology


Indonesian Urological Association

International Alliance of Urolithiasis


© 2015 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.