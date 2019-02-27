logo



Article of the week: Does the robot have a role in radical cystectomy?

27 Feb 2019
by Admin

Article of the week: Does the robot have a role in radical cystectomy?




Every week, the Editor-in-Chief selects an Article of the Week from the current issue of BJUI. The abstract is reproduced below and you can click on the button to read the full article, which is freely available to all readers for at least 30 days from the time of this post.

In addition to the article itself, there is an editorial written by a prominent member of the urological community, and a video prepared by the authors. These are intended to provoke comment and discussion and we invite you to use the comment tools at the bottom of each post to join the conversation. 

If you only have time to read one article this week, we recommend this one.

Does the robot have a role in radical cystectomy?

Abstract

  1. Ram Niwas Yadav February 28, 2019 at 2:26 pm Reply
    Yes definitely as pelvic surgery is difficult for open surgery, so we can take help of technology like any other field.

