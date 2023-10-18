Podcast: A randomised trial of holmium laser vs thulium laser vs bipolar enucleation of large prostate glands
Sasha Vereecken is a current MS4 at the Saint James School of Medicine, hailing from Thunder Bay, Canada.
In this podcast Sasha describes and evaluates a randomised trial of HoLEP vs ThuLEP vs bipolar enucleation of large prostate glands.
She is part of BURST urology. British Urology Researchers in Surgical Training (BURST) is a research collaborative primarily of urological researchers in the UK. Their aim is to produce high impact multi-centre audit and research which can improve patient care.
