Blog - Latest News
You are here: / / Podcast from BJUI Knowledge: prostate cancer screening

Podcast from BJUI Knowledge: prostate cancer screening

/0 Comments/in /by

 

Author Monique Roobol talks to associate editor Greg Shaw about screening for prostate cancer.

BJUI Knowledge: The CPD portal for urologists

Comprehensive, trustworthy and easy to use e-learning platform for trainees, residents, consultants and all specialising in urology.

  • Accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh and the College of Surgeons of Hong Kong.
  • Approved by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

BJUI Knowledge is evidence-based, fully referenced and peer reviewed to ensure academic, scientific and editorial validity.

 

More podcasts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 BJU International. All Rights Reserved.
Outcomes of Alpha blockers as MET Following SWL: A Systematic Review and Me...